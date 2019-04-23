SUTHERLIN — The Oak Hills Women's Club 18 is scheduled to start play on May 1, beginning at 9 a.m.
Cost is $40, which includes $30 for a handicap card and $10 going to the club.
There will be a meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Information: Karen Eaton, 541-784-7542; or Nancy Stockhoff, 541-673-3929.
