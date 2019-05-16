SUTHERLIN — The 10th annual Oaker Scramble poker golf tournament, a fundraiser for the Oakland High football program, is scheduled June 23 at Oak Hills Golf Club.
The tournament, a four-person scramble, is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $400 per team or $100 an individual, and includes use of a cart, lunch, and range and raffle tickets. Door prizes are awarded and a silent auction will be held.
Entry fees and payments can be sent to Oakland Football, 8452 Old Highway 99 North, Roseburg, OR, 97470. Information: Ben Lane, 541-817-9379; or Preston O’Hara, 541-580-0908.
