SUTHERLIN — Rob Perkins of Sutherlin scored a hole-in-one on the par-3, 162-yard No. 4 hole during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Sunday.
Rob Perkins used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Chuck Caylor, Steve Perkins, Buddy Peterman and Joe Jaukkuri. It was the ninth ace of Rob Perkins' golf career.
