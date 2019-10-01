DALLAS — Roger Boucock of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one on the par-3, 151-yard No. 7 hole during a round at Cross Creek Golf Course on Sunday.

Boucock used a 5-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Jerry Boucock, Dan Smith and Jim Mabry. It was Roger Boucock's first ace in over 50 years of golfing.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

