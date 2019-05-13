BANKS — The Roseburg High girls golf team was in 11th place following the first round of the Class 6A Championships on Monday at Quail Valley Golf Course.
Sophomore Makayla Walker had the low score for the Indians with a personal best 85, leaving her in a tie for 26th. She shot 40 on the back nine. Lauren Sandfort carded a 91, Alexandra Sandfort shot 99 and Taylor Hunt shot 115 for the Tribe.
Alexa Udom of Westview was the individual leader after 18 holes, carding a 5-under 67. Westview held the team lead with 300 strokes.
TEAM SCORES — Westview 300, West Linn 324, Clackamas 330, Mountainside 337, St. Mary's Academy 353, Summit 359, Sprague 375, Lake Oswego 383, Sherwood 378, Roseburg 390, Cleveland 395, Sheldon 396, Wilson 406.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Alexa Udom, Westview, 67; 2. Olivia Loberg, Summit, 68; 3. Jessica Ponce, Westview 71; 4. Elise Deschaine, Central Catholic, 74; 5. Sophie Dalfonsi, Summit, 75.
6A Boys
CORVALLIS — Roseburg junior Bryce Thomason shot an 84 in the first round of the Class 6A Championships on Monday at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
Thomason was in a tie for 61st heading into the final round Tuesday.
Jesuit held the team lead with 289 strokes. Three golfers shot even-par 71s to share the first-round lead: Nate Stember of Lincoln, and Andrew Reinhardt and Ethan Teseng of Jesuit.
TEAM SCORES — Jesuit 289, Mountainside 303, Central Catholic 311, Lake Oswego 314, Summit 314, Sunset 317, Bend 317, West Salem 319, Lincoln 321, Clackamas 322, Sheldon 329, Sherwood 329, West Linn 330, Newberg 336.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. (tie) Nate Stember, Jesuit, 71; Andrew Reinhardt, 71; Ethan Tseng, Jesuit 71; 4. Mateo Fuenmayor, Mountainside, 72; 5. (tie) Brandon Eyre, West Salem, 73; Brody Marconi, Jesuit 73.
3A/2A/1A Boys
CRESWELL — Sutherlin freshman Kahner Hardin shot a 94 in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A Championships on Monday at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort.
Hardin was tied for 25th in the tournament.
Three golfers were tied for first with 8-over 80s after 18 holes of play: Tommy Rohde of La Pine, Kameron Gomez of Portland Christian and Evan Mengershausen of Rogue River. Oregon Espiscopal held the team lead with 346 strokes, four ahead of Bandon.
