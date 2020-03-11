The Stewart Park Women's Golf League will play host to a kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. on April 14 at Stewart Park Golf Course.

There will be a short meeting and golf will follow, weather permitting.

The league is comprised of golfers at all levels. Regular membership dues are $15 per year.

Information: Jane Michaelson, 541-670-6263, or Randa Hurley, 541-430-5461.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

