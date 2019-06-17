The 42nd annual Abby's/Budweiser/Pepsi Chapman Invitational golf tournament concluded on Sunday at Roseburg Country Club, with several two-player teams winning or sharing division titles.
Final Results
First Flight
Gross — 1. (tie) Mark Giustina-Alex Palm, Scott Wagnon-Evin Nordhagen and Ben Grieb-Alex Palm, 142; 4. Bradley Seehawer-Brian Winter, 145. Net — 1. Brad Morris-JD Marr, 133; 2. Josh Stults-Ryan Keith, 136; 3. Jacob Ledbetter-Matt Scott, 142; 4. Darron Shaw-Sam Wagner, 142.5.
Second Flight
Gross — 1. Bill Alexander-Josh Alexander, 150; 2. (tie) Jeff Thomas-John Thomas and Tom Brown-Shawn Morris, 159; 4. Kevin Lee-Kevin Wilson, 164. Net — 1. Todd Black-Ryan Short, 140.5; 2. Ryan Bauman-Curtis Wagoner, 146; 3. Brian Smith-Vince Maneha, 148; 4. Brian Buck-Mike Olson, 150.
Third Flight
Gross — 1. Jeff Brown-Jared Brown, 159; 2. Ryan Beckley-Tom Cox, 167; 3. Tony Bellando-Mike Bellando, 169; 4. Curt Sandfort-Ralph Buono, 171. Net — 1. Glenn Mitchell-Shane Mitchell, 143; 2. Jason Bailey-Toby Palm, 146; 3. Dennis Barraza-Charles Walker, 150.5; 4. Bill Schuyler-Shane Ronk, 151.
Senior
Gross — 1. (tie) Kermit Reich-Tom Kolberg and Mark Wilson-Bruce Wilson, 142; 3. Dane Smith-Jerry Eklund, 147; 4. (tie) Craig Sherwood-Joe Jaukkuri and Duke DeBernardi-Kevin O'Keefe, 152. Net — 1. Thurman Bell-Rick Randol, 133; 2. (tie) Ken Linden-Ron Younglund and Kipp Archambault-Paul Poetsche, 136.5; 4. Jody Tatone-Bob Varner, 139.
Abby's Special
Net — 1. (tie) Rob Perkins-Steve Perkins and Steve Bennett-Brian Heinze, 126; 3. Russ Noah-Tom Nelson, 129.
Ladies Flight
1. Vise Westbrooks-Patty Grieb, 159; 2. Mari Woodruff-Lindsey Grieb, 164.
KPs
Saturday — No. 6, Jeff Brown, Tom Kolberg, Sylvie O'Keefe. No. 11, Tyler Shaw, Kelly Davidson, Lindsey Grieb. No. 17, Arlan Zastrow, Ryan Keith. Sunday — No. 6, Brandon Jackson, Mike Olson, Sylvie O'Keefe. No. 11, Sam Wagner, Marty Weaver, Ted Buck, Kit Mehnke. No. 17, Kevin Horn, Dan Bain, Ed Meredith, Sara Major.
