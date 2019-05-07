SUTHERLIN — Three golfers scored hole-in-ones during recent rounds at Oak Hills Golf Club.
Byron Shinn of Roseburg aced the par-3, 132-yard No. 17 hole at Oak Hills on April 21. Shinn used a 9-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Blaise Bedolla of Roseburg.
On the same day, Jong Kim of Sutherlin notched a hole-in-one on the par-3, 141-yard No. 12 hole. Kim used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by his wife and Ken Weidrich of Sutherlin.
Glen Anderson of Roseburg aced the par-3, 147-yard No. 4 hole at Oak Hills May 6. It was his first hole-in-one in over 40 years of golfing. He used an 8-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Rex Vessey of Eugene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.