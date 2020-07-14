SUTHERLIN — The trio of John Murphy, Nike Neal and Andre Luster won the gross championship at minus-25 last weekend in The 3-Man presented by Ninkasi Brewing and Bigfoot Beverages at Oak Hills Golf Club.
The threesome of Andrew Renyer, Kelly Dwight and Pete Pappas captured net at minus-40.
A scramble format was used, with a four-drive minimum and seven-drive maximum. Thirty-four teams participated in the tournament.
Final Results
Gross — 1. Murphy-Neal-Luster, -25; 2. Bedolla-Anderson-Luttrell, -24; 3. Johnson-Johnson-Johnson, -21; 4. Hendrix-Miller-Cockrum, -19; 5. (tie) Seehawer-Winter-Seehawer and Moore-Rast-McDonough, -18.
Net — 1. Renyer-Dwight-Pappas, -40; 2. Simpson-Thompson-Simpson, -38; 3. Endicott-Mitchell-Mitchell, -37; 4. Perkins-Skinner-Perkins, -35; 5. (tie) Shamblin-Bailey-Painter and Thomason-Martin-Fassler, -33.
