SUTHERLIN — The 18th annual Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament will be held on June 1 at Oak Hills Golf Club.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for 10. Cost for the four-person scramble is $380 per team. The cost for those signing up by May 24 would be $320 per team or $80 per player.

Information: 541-430-2134 or online, www.umpqualions.com.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.