SUTHERLIN — The 18th annual Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament will be held on June 1 at Oak Hills Golf Club.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for 10. Cost for the four-person scramble is $380 per team. The cost for those signing up by May 24 would be $320 per team or $80 per player.
Information: 541-430-2134 or online, www.umpqualions.com.
