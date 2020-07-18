Roseburg Country Club belonged to the veterans on Saturday.
Douglas County’s oldest golf course played host to the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Tournament, attracting a record 152 players on a warm summer day.
Proceeds from the four-player scramble go to the veterans of Douglas County.
“It’s the best participation we’ve ever had. We had great participation from the community, all the way from Medford to Eugene,” said Roseburg’s Steve Bennett, the adjutant for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 who’s the chairman of the tournament.
“We had to do a different presentation of the colors (due to COVID-19) which is our unique thing, but we still did it. We kept our distance and everybody had a great time.”
Bennett, who served in the Air Force, praised the local businesses who helped sponsor the tournament.
“We’re very proud,” he said. “Our VFW Post has the only meat program in the entire state. The Oregon Highway Patrol and the ODFW provide us with deer and elk, after the courts decide, and we’ve handed out over 6,000 pounds of meat (to those in need).”
Mike Eakin, a Roseburg resident who’s the commander of VFW Post 2468, was among the golfers taking part in the tourney.
“It went fantastic. Ran real smooth,” said Eakin, who served in the Army. “We hope to raise between $9,000-10,000 for the tournament.”
It was a special day for RCC head golf pro Cris Risley, who served in the Air Force for 23 years and played in the tourney.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the people to come out and support the veterans for Roseburg Country Club,” Risley said. “We had 152 players today which was outstanding. To my core, this is probably my favorite tournament because it embodies everything that I am.”
Risley said the course is in excellent shape for this time of the year.
“It’s a little dried out, but other than that it’s perfect,” he said. “Richard Weight (the course superintendent), does a great job of getting the greens going.”
Neil Hummel of Roseburg, the co-owner of CENTURY 21 Neil Company Real Estate, is one of the sponsors of the tourney. Hummel served in the Marine Corps.
“(The turnout today) is a real tribute to Douglas County,” Hummel said. “It shows you how patriotic the people are.”
Finishing first in the gross division was the team of Neal Brown, Steve Harris, Tom Kolberg and Martin Weaver with a score of 56. The quartet of Kevin Horn, Bryce Thomason, Matt Scott and Jeff Greer also shot 56, but lost the tiebreaker.
Placing third at 60 was the foursome of Kevin Lee, Evin Nordhagen, Scott Wagnon and Risley.
In net, the team of David Ayers, Cam Burks, Mike Cermak and Mark Raeburn finished first with a score of 52. They were one stroke ahead of Zac Wallace, Steve Feldkamp, Jim Fox and Alek Skarlatos.
Placing third at 54 was the foursome of Ryan Thomas, Ryan Keith, Danny Holborow and Mike Springer.
