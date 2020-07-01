Women's "Just For Fun" summer golf classes will be held in July and August at Stewart Park Golf Course in Roseburg.
Each class is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays — July 6 and 20 and Aug. 3 and 17. Check-in begins at 5 and players can choose one or all of the classes.
Players will need to bring their own set of clubs and have a basic understanding of the game.
The fee to join the women's class is $5 per night, plus a green fee of $10. Cart rentals are available for $5 per rider.
Information: Val Ligon, 541-492-6899, or email vligon@cityofroseburg.org.
