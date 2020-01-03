MERLIN — Shalyn Gray and Amelia Ferguson combined for 28 points to lead No. 8 South Umpqua to a 51-38 win over Far West League rival Douglas Friday afternoon at the North Valley Winter Blast.
Gray had 15 points and Ferguson 13 for the Lancers, who ran their unbeaten streak to nine games to open the season. South Umpqua used a 16-5 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.
Sophomore Adrianna Sapp rang in her 16th birthday with a team-high 12 points to pace the Trojans (3-7), while Kierra Bennett added eight points.
South Umpqua will get another FWL preview against Brookings-Harbor at noon Saturday, while Douglas will wrap up its tournament at 3 p.m. against tournament host North Valley.
DOUGLAS (38) — Adrianna Sapp 12, Bennett 8, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 6, Thorp 4, Lund 4, Phillips 2, Powell 2, Skurk, McWhorter. Totals 16 4-15 38.
SOUTH UMPQUA (51) — Shalyn Gray 15, Ferguson 13, Lind 8, Gibson 6, Pires 4, Love 3, Richardson 2, Lowell, McCaughan, Martin, Davoli. Totals 18 10-18 51.
Douglas;12;5;5;16;—;38
S. Umpqua;15;8;16;12;—;51
3-Point Goals — Doug. 2 (Ma. Snuka-Polamalu, Bennett), S.U. 5 (Ferguson 3, Love 1, Gray 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 18, S.U. 14. Fouled Out — Sapp, Powell.
