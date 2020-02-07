BROOKINGS — Kiersten Haines had a game-high 20 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 2-ranked Sutherlin shook off a poor second quarter to pull away from Brookings-Harbor in a 49-33 Far West League girls basketball victory Friday night.
Sutherlin (20-2, 8-0 FWL) clinched the league title with the win after outscoring the host Bruins 28-16 in the second half.
"This was a big win down here," Bulldogs coach Josh Grotting said. "We had a couple of junior varsity girls — Heather Richardson and Ava Gill — give us some really good minutes in the third quarter. They helped us stretch (the lead) out until we could get our starters back in there for the fourth quarter."
Sutherlin led the Bruins' leading scorer, Lexi Schofield, to just two points on a pair of first-quarter free throws.
"We played a lot of zone defense and just always had a kid running at her," Grotting said. "It was definitely a team effort."
Freshman Micah Wicks added 12 points and Jadyn Vermillion scored eight for Sutherlin, which is home against South Umpqua Tuesday.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Kiersten Haines 20, Wicks 12, Vermillion 8, Bailey 4, Dickover 4, Ganger 1, Gill, Richardson. Totals 17 10-16 49.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (33) — Shelby Jirsa 10, Alexander 7, Pettus 6, Fitzhugh 5, Nalls 3, Schofield 2, Murray, Harms, Peters. Totals 10 9-14 33.
Sutherlin;16;5;14;14;—;49
Brookings-Harbor;10;7;6;10;—;33
3-Point Goals — Suth. 5 (Haines 4, Wicks 1), B.H. 4 (Alexander 2, Jirsa 1, Nalls 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 14, B.H. 16.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor 38, Sutherlin 35.
