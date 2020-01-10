MEDFORD — Three days after posting a season high in points, Sutherlin senior guard Kiersten Haines went nuts.
Haines set new school records with 40 points and 11 3-pointers as the second-ranked Bulldogs blasted host St. Mary's 78-29 in the Far West League opener for both teams Friday night.
With her effort Friday, Haines bested Miranda Mendenhall's previous record of 38 points in a game (2015 vs. Douglas) and Taylor Klein's record of 10 3-pointers in a game (2016 vs. North Douglas).
"My teammates just kept feeding me the ball," said Haines, who is playing on a mission after missing her junior season to a torn ACL. "It feels good to be finally hitting a groove again. It (the knee) has to keep up with me now."
Haines had six 3-pointers by halftime, and when she added three more in the third quarter, coach Josh Grotting figured, "Why not?"
"When she hit three more in the third quarter, I thought she might as well try to get it," Grotting said. "The kids just kept looking for her and getting her the ball. Amy (Dickover) probably could have had 40 tonight, but she was kicking the ball back out to Kiersten."
Dickover did finish with 20 points in the win, while Paige Bailey added seven and Micah Wicks six.
The Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0) visit Cascade Christian in Medford Tuesday night.
SUTHERLIN (78) — Kiersten Haines 40, Dickover 20, Bailey 7, Ganger 3, Wicks 6, Gill 2, Masterfield, Richardson, Summers, Radmer. Totals 29 7-7 78.
ST. MARY’S (29) — Paige Rajagopal 21, Conner 2, Rothfus 2, Christman 2, Mejia 1, Lippert 1, Salmon, Young, Dole, Ashland, Dunn, Snyder. Totals 11 2-6 29.
Sutherlin;25;22;18;15;—;78
St. Mary’s;7;10;4;8;—;29
3-Point Goals — Suth. 13 (Haines 11, Ganger 1, Bailey 1), S.M. 5 (Rajagopal). Total Fouls — Suth. 12, S.M. 8.
JV Score — Sutherlin 54, St. Mary’s 28.
