CAMAS VALLEY — Jared Hunt scored a career-high 32 points and had seven steals as Camas Valley opened Skyline League play with a 57-42 boys basketball win over visiting Elkton Friday night.
Tristan Casteel added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Skyline South), who pulled away with an 18-9 third-quarter run.
Freshman Cash Boe had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Elks (2-8, 0-1 North), who shot just 13-for-29 from the free throw line.
Elkton visits Yoncalla and Camas Valley travels to New Hope Christian in Skyline League action Saturday.
ELKTON (42) — Cash Boe 25, Cox 8, Allen 4, Woody 3, Clevenger 2, Anderson, Luzier. Totals 14 13-29 42.
CAMAS VALLEY (57) — Jared Hunt 32, T. Casteel 10, Brown 7. O’Connor 6, Osbon 2, Standley, Wolfe, D. Hunt, G. Casteel, Swift. Totals 25 5-8 57.
Elkton;8;13;9;12;—;42
C. Valley;15;10;18;14;—;57
3-Point Goals — Elk. 1 (Cox), C.V. 2 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — Elk. 10, C.V. 19. Fouled Out — T. Casteel.
