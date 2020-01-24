CAMAS VALLEY — Jared Hunt had his best all-around game of the season and Camas Valley used a 19-3 second-quarter run to pick up an easy Skyline League South Division victory over visiting New Hope Christian Friday night.
Hunt flirted with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 19 points with 10 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Tristan Casteel chipped in 10 points for the Hornets (11-7, 4-3 Skyline), who visit Gold Beach in a nonleague game Saturday.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (22) — Yuma Nakahara 5, Carson Pennington 5, Dennis 4, Mead 3, Suzuki 3, Zumhofe 2, McKinney, Noble, Clipp. Totals 7 7-15 22.
CAMAS VALLEY (54) — Jared Hunt 19, T. Casteel 10, O’Connor 6, Wolfe 5, Osbon 4, D. Hunt 4, Ewing 2, Amos 2, Standley, G. Casteel. Totals 21 9-18 54.
New Hope;5;3;8;6;—;22
Camas Valley;10;19;11;14;—;54
3-Point Goals — NHC 1 (Pennington), CV 3 (J. Hunt 2, Wolfe 1). Total Fouls — NHC 16, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — Suzuki.
