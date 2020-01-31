WINSTON — Junior Gavyn Jones posted season highs in points and rebounds, helping lead the Douglas Trojans to their first Far West League boys basketball victory of the season, a 53-40 triumph over visiting South Umpqua Friday night.
Jones finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Douglas (5-14, 1-5 FWL), while Elijah LaRocque added 10 points. Brandon Willard had eight points seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Andy Schofield hit a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight points also for the Trojans.
Ever Lamm led the Lancers (3-15, 1-5) with 15 points, while freshman Jace Johnson added 10 points and Cameron Jaynes scored nine.
Both teams are in FWL play Tuesday, with Douglas hosting Brookings-Harbor and South Umpqua taking on St. Mary's in Tri City.
SOUTH UMPQUA (40) — Ever Lamm 15, J. Johnson 10, Jaynes 9, White 5, K. Johnson 1, Bechtel, Real. Totals 11 16-33 40.
DOUGLAS (53) — Gavyn Jones 21, LaRocque 10, Willard 8, Hoque 6, Schofield 8, Anderson, Cathey, Fowler. Totals 18 11-20 53.
S. Umpqua;7;13;3;17;—;40
Douglas;14;11;9;19;—;53
3-Point Goals — S.U. 2 (Lamm, J. Johnson), Doug. 6 (Schofield 2, LaRocque 2, Jones 1, Willard 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 14, Dou. 23. Fouled Out — K. Johnson, Willard.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Douglas.
