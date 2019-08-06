PEARL, Miss. — Josh Graham is a contributor out of the bullpen for the Mississippi Braves, a Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, this season.
The 25-year-old Graham, a 2012 graduate of Roseburg High School who played at the University of Oregon, had appeared in 31 games (one start) for Mississippi through Monday. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander was 2-2 with eight saves and a 3.41 earned run average.
Graham has allowed 27 hits and 14 earned runs in 37 innings, striking out 37, walking 15 and hitting one batter.
The Mississippi Braves play in the South Division of the Southern League. They had a 55-58 record through Monday.
