To say Derek Kraus put on a dominating performance at the racetrack Saturday night would be an understatement.
The 17-year-old driver from Stratford, Wisconsin, led wire to wire and won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Clint Newell Auto Group/Toyota 150 race for the second straight year at Douglas County Speedway.
Jagger Jones of Scottsdale, Arizona, was 3.158 seconds behind in second and Hailie Deegan of Temecula, California, finished third in the 56.2-mile event.
"It's a short track (3/8 miles), and I love going to short tracks," Kraus said afterwards during the post-race celebration. "BMR (Bill McAnally Racing) has won eight of the last nine races here, so they know what they're doing when they come to Roseburg. We proved it again tonight ... that's really exciting and I can't wait to go to the next race."
Kraus earned his first pole of the 2019 season in group qualifying with a 14.999-second lap. Deegan had the second-fastest time (15.025).
"Overall, we had a really good car," Kraus said. "I made sure I didn't spin the tires. I had to stay patient and calm in the racecar, and just do my best and not let anyone inside of me. I can't thank my crew enough. They worked their tails off the last two weeks."
It was Kraus' fifth victory of the season — three coming in Pro Series West and the other two in Pro Series East. He leads the season standings in both divisions, and is attempting to become the first driver to win the West and East in the same year.
"We just have to take it it race by race," Kraus said. "If we do our jobs at the racetrack, the points championship will do its job, too."
Jones, a 16-year-old rookie, moved up late in the race to take the runner-up spot.
"I don't feel like I'm ever fully satisfied unless I come home with a win, but we've made good improvements throughout the season," Jones said. "To come to Roseburg for the first time, get the track figured out and come up and finish second is a pretty decent night for us. We were back in fifth with about 30 laps to go."
He conceded the night belonged to Kraus.
"I don't think anyone saw more than the back bumper," Jones said. "We'll just have to go home, get a little faster and show up next month and try and beat him."
Deegan, a BMR driver, was hurt by the re-starts and settled for third after finishing second in Roseburg last year.
"It was good," she said. "An OK points day and had a clean car. It's a tight track, the outsides are horrible."
Trevor Huddleston of Agoura, Hills, California, and Brittney Zamora of Kennewick, Washington, rounded out the top five.
The next Pro Series West race is scheduled for July 26 in Newton, Iowa.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
Clint Newell Auto Group/Toyota 150
Saturday's Results
1. Derek Kraus, Stratford, Wis., 150 laps; 2. Jagger Jones, Scottsdale, Ariz., 150; 3. Hailie Deegan, Temecula, Calif., 150; 4. Trevor Huddleston, Agoura Hills, Calif., 150; 5. Brittney Zamora, Kennewick, Wash., 150; 6. Travis Milburn, Eagle, Idaho, 150; 7. Todd Souza, Aromas, Calif., 150; 8. Kody Vanderwal, LaSalle, Colo., 149; 9. John Wood, Eagle, Idaho, 149; 10. Takuma Koga, Nagoya, Japan, 149; 11. Keith McGee, Eagle River, Alaska, 147; 12. Ron Jay, Victoria, B.C., 145; 13. James Cooley, Atascadero, Calif., 138; 14. Matt Levin, Tucson, Ariz., 86; 15. Taylor Canfield, San Diego, Calif., 34.
