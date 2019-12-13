GLIDE — Sean White’s conventional three-point play with 41 seconds left squashed any chance of a Glide rally as Bandon held on in the final minute to secure a 59-46 nonleague boys basketball victory Thursday night at Glide High School.
With the Wildcats trailing 52-45, Caleb Alexander missed a reverse layup, and White hit a layup on the ensuing fast break, drew a foul and drained the free throw to push the Tigers back to a 10-point lead to ice the victory.
“That really was the turning point,” Glide coach Jeff Smith said of the late five-point swing. “Caleb gets the offensive rebound off a free throw and misses the putback, and they come down and hit a circus shot and get the free throw.
“It was a good battle.”
The Wildcats pulled within 48-42 with 2:50 to play when Colby Bucich hit a pair of free throws. But on the next trip down the floor, Bandon’s Trevor Angove drew a foul on Bucich — his fifth of the game — and hit both free throws to push the Tigers to a 50-42 advantage.
Without Bucich’s presence in the post, the Wildcats were forced to press the ball inside against a strong defensive presence from Bandon, and struggled with the Tigers’ collapsing defense.
“That was tough to lose Colby when we did,” Smith said.
Alexander got off to a hot start for the Wildcats, hitting five of his six 3-pointers in the first half to keep Glide within striking distance at intermission. He scored nine of his team-high 22 points with a trio of triples in the first quarter, which ended with Bandon holding a 15-11 advantage.
“I was feeling it today,” Alexander said. “This was way better than our last game (a 64-32 loss to Reedsport). Turnovers killed us, but I think we made a lot of progress.”
“We’re not a great shooting team, but Caleb definitely had his best night,” Smith said. “It was good to see him break out tonight.”
The Wildcats had 17 turnovers in the game, some from ill-timed passes but most due to Bandon’s quick hands on defense.
“The pressure just got to them a little bit, and that’s just inexperience,” coach Smith said. “It’s about understanding the time and situation and clock management. We’re still a pretty young team. We’re kind of rebuilding.”
Despite the struggles, the Wildcats never let Bandon get too far away. Braydon Freitag’s two free throws with 36 seconds left in the first half pushed the Tigers to their first double-digit lead of the game at 32-21, but Clay Mornarich got Glide back within 10 with a pair of free throws just before halftime.
A 7-0 run to end the third quarter — capped by a Freitag 3-pointer — gave Bandon it’s biggest lead of the game at 43-29, but a pair of quick buckets by Bucich to open the fourth quarter got the Wildcats back within 10 at 43-33, and the teams essentially traded shots until the final 30 seconds of the game.
“All in all, it was a pretty good performance,” Smith said. “The kids didn’t give up, and they did a good job of getting us into an ‘either way’ kind of game there at the end.”
Freitag finished with a game-high 22 points for Bandon (3-0), while Coby Smith chipped in 11.
Senior Terrell Russell added 12 points for the Wildcats, who will get another shot at Bandon when they open a post-Christmas tournament on Dec. 27 at Oakland.
Glide plays at Oakland tonight and will be home against Myrtle Point Tuesday.
BANDON (59) — Braydon Freitag 22, Smith 11, Pier 6, W. Freitag 6, Lang 6, Angove 5, White 3, Dyer. Totals 22 9-16 59.
GLIDE (46) — Caleb Alexander 22, Russell 12, Bucich 8, Mornarich 2, Pope 2, Rinnert, Tischner. Totals 15 10-16 46.
Bandon 15 17 11 16 — 59
Glide 11 12 6 17 — 46
3-Point Goals — Ban. 6 (B. Freitag 3, W. Freitag 2, Smith 1), Glide 6 (Alexander 5, Russell 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 18, Glide 12. Fouled Out — Lang, Bucich.
