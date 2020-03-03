The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team will host the 2020 AAA State Tournament this summer at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The tournament was last held in Roseburg in 2018.
“With how much our community appreciates Legion baseball, I think it’s a great draw for them,” said Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins, who added that the artificial turf field and covered grandstands make Champion Field a great site for a tourney.
The eight-team state tournament will run July 25-29, with the champion moving on to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Docs receive an automatic berth in the tournament as the host team.
Oregon Legion baseball coaches also voted to alter the Super Regional structure prior to the state tournament. Teams will play a one-game, winner-take-all contest to advance to the state tournament instead of playing a best-of-three series like years past.
The one-game playoffs will be contested at Champion Field on Friday, July 24.
Robbins says there will also be changes made to the organization of the two single-A Legion teams, the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol's Crowns.
Pepsi will remain a single-A level program and will feature all-star players from around the county. The Dr. Randol's team will be used as a developmental program for mostly 14-16 year-olds and will play an independent schedule.
“I think it offers more development for our county,” Robbins said. “I think it’s a great opportunity, once again, as we kind of restructure a little bit for the benefit of our county and our community.”
Eric Savage will lead the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Bret Prock will coach the Dr. Randol's Crowns.
The Docs are scheduled to open their 2020 season on June 12 with a doubleheader against Medford at Champion Car Wash Field.
