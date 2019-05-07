Roseburg American Legion baseball sign-ups, for players ages 15-19, are scheduled for noon on May 19 in the field house at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Roseburg will have three teams this summer — Dr. Stewart's (Class AAA), Pepsi (A) and Dr. Randol's (A). The season will begin in early June.
Information: Greg Admire, 541-580-1689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.