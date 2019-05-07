Roseburg American Legion baseball sign-ups, for players ages 15-19, are scheduled for noon on May 19 in the field house at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.

Roseburg will have three teams this summer — Dr. Stewart's (Class AAA), Pepsi (A) and Dr. Randol's (A). The season will begin in early June.

Information: Greg Admire, 541-580-1689.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

