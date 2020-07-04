Jett Black capped off a Roseburg Docs rally in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI walk-off single with one out, giving the hosts an 8-7 win over the Lumberjacks of Portland on Saturday night in the abbreviated Fourth of July baseball tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The two teams also met late Saturday to conclude the tournament, with the Lumberjacks winning 7-2.
The tourney was scheduled to run through Sunday, but those games have been canceled after another team — the Springfield Timbers — dropped out due to coronavirus-related issues. The Docs were slated to play the Timbers A club in the late Saturday game.
Roseburg won’t play any games this week, coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
The Lumberjacks, who lost to Roseburg 6-0 on Thursday on the second day of the tournament, scored three times in the top of the eighth to take a 7-4 advantage.
Kaden Segel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run, another run came home on a wild pitch and Sean Murphy contributed a sacrifice fly for the Lumberjacks.
But the Docs (6-8) answered in the bottom half off reliever Mateo Burgos.
Brett Narkiewicz started on second base due to the international tiebreaker rule and Kade Johnson drew a walk. Luke Van Norman followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-5.
Spencer Six delivered a two-run single to tie the contest up at 7-7. Jacob Luther advanced Six with a sacrifice bunt, Doran Gillespie was intentionally walked and Jonathan Stone drew a free pass to load the sacks.
Black, a 2020 Roseburg High graduate, ended the contest with his single to left field.
Ever Lamm picked up the decision in relief of Logan Klopfenstein, going 4 1/3 innings. Lamm gave up four hits and three runs with five strikeouts and five walks.
Six finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs and Black was 2-for-5. Narkiewicz went 2-for-2, including a run-scoring single in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.
Henry Brauckmiller was 3-for-4 for the Lumberjacks. Spencer Scott went 1-for-1 with four walks.
In other Saturday games: Medford defeated Humboldt, California, 10-0, and downed Ole’s Athletics 2-0; the Eugene Challengers beat Ole’s 10-1 and got past Humboldt 5-3.
First Game
Lumberjacks 021 100 03 — 7 8 1
Docs 300 010 04 — 8 10 2
Kleier, H. Brauckmiller (6), Burgos (8) and Segel; Klopfenstein, Lamm (4) and Six. WP — Lamm. LP — Burgos. 2B — Segel (L), Van Norman (D).
