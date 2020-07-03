The Docs baseball team got back in the win column Thursday night behind a complete game shutout from Drake Borschowa, defeating the Lumberjack Baseball Club from the Portland area, 6-0.
Borschowa, a 2020 graduate of Riddle High School, earned his second win of the season by allowing just three hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking one. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Docs (5-5), who improved to 1-1 in their Fourth of July tournament.
“I finally feel like I’m actually getting my rhythm and finding my mechanics back,” said Borschowa, who was making his third start this summer. “I didn’t have a spring, so I’m just now finding my mechanics and I’m glad I finally found them and I’m back.”
The Lumberjacks (0-1) never managed to get a runner past second base. Borschowa retired 10 straight hitters from the first inning through the fourth and finished the game by retiring eight straight.
The Chemeketa Community College commit sealed the win with back-to-back strikeouts looking.
The Lumberjacks had their best chance to score in the fifth. Trailing 2-0, the Lumberjacks got runners on first and second with one out and looked like they might be ready to break through against Borschowa, but the right-hander still had plenty in the tank.
“I was feeling great all the way through. I was jumpy in the dugout. I didn’t want to sit down,” Borschowa said. “I was antsy. I was ready to get back on the mound and keep shoving.”
The Roseburg squad got all the offense it needed in the first inning on a two-out single by Jonathan Stone. Luke Van Norman scored on the play to put the Docs ahead 1-0.
An error by the Lumberjacks in the third scored another run for the Docs and the Roseburg squad tacked on four runs in the sixth to add plenty of insurance.
With wins tough to come by as of late, the Docs were taking an aggressive approach on the bases.
“That’s definitely one of our focuses before the game,” said Stone, who finished with two hits to lead the Docs. “We kind of talked about putting pressure on the defense. (Jeremiah) Robbins talked about getting better reads, getting on a dirtball read and getting an extra 90 feet.”
The Docs had four stolen bases against the Lumberjacks.
In other scores from Thursday’s tournament games: Medford edged Grants Pass 1-0; Humboldt, California, defeated the Springfield Timbers 2-0; Ole’s Athletics beat the Timbers 5-4; the Springfield Timbers Elite lost 9-3 against the Eugene Challengers and then fell 12-6 to Abby’s Pizza of Newberg.
Tournament games continue Friday, but with two less teams. Grants Pass and Abby’s have withdrawn from the tournament.
Grants Pass has canceled the rest of its season after two players on the high school summer team tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Docs will fill in for the Nuggets in the 2:45 p.m. game Friday against Humboldt, California. Roseburg will also face the Springfield Timbers B team at 7:15 p.m.
Lumberjacks 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Docs 101 004 x — 6 5 0
Brauckmiller, Williams (6) and Shoppe; Borschowa and Guastaferro, Six (5). WP — Borschowa (2-0). LP — Brauckmiller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.