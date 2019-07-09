The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps split an Area 4 doubleheader with the Grants Pass Cavemen on Tuesday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Pepsi won the first game 2-0 behind starting pitcher Nathan Wayman, but came up short in the second game, 8-4.
Wayman pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed five hits and walked one batter on 82 pitches to earn an efficient win for the Bottlecaps.
The Bottlecaps had two runs on five hits. Both runs scored in the fourth inning. Jericho Paul hit a sacrifice fly to score Garrett Schulz and then Austin Takahashi was able to beat a throw to the plate to score on Caden Smith’s grounder to the shortstop.
Ethan Elzy pitched five innings and gave up both runs to earn the loss in the first game.
Pepsi coach Justin O’Byrne served a suspension during the first game as a result of his ejection on Sunday, but observed from an undisclosed location and was impressed by Wayman on the mound.
“We got a fantastic pitching performance from Nathan. He was efficient ... he was ahead of batters all day long,” O’Byrne said. “For us, defensively, we made several key plays, which allowed us to win.”
The second game was an 8-4 Grants Pass win.
Caden Smith started for the Bottlecaps and allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks. Austin Takahashi came on in the seventh to allow four runs and three hits along with three walks to take the loss for the Bottlecaps.
Reliever Ashton Durler earned the win for G.P., going 5 ⅔ innings for the Cavemen. He did allow four runs.
Grants Pass led for the majority of the game before Pepsi scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at four. The Bottlecaps could not get more and they allowed Grants Pass four runs in the top of the final frame.
Grant Berry was a big contributor for the Bottlecaps in game two, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Despite the split, the Bottlecaps showed signs of season-long improvement that have strengthened the team as they approach the single A state tournament, which they will host at Legion Field.
O’Byrne said his team is trending upward, having won four of its last six games, and that’s exactly what he and his coaching staff want to see continue going forward.
Pepsi will continue the stretch run toward the postseason Thursday when they host South Medford.
First Game
Grants Pass 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Pepsi Bottlecaps 000 200 X — 2 5 0
Elzy, Kruplin (4) and Hood; Wayman and Paul. WP — Wayman. LP — Elzy.
Second Game
Grants Pass 002 110 4 — 8 12 4
Pepsi Bottlecaps 010 003 0 — 4 6 1
Eide, Durler(2) and Hood; Smith, Takahashi (7) and Paul. WP— Durler. LP — Takahashi.
