The Eugene Challengers spoiled the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s first game of its home tournament Thursday with a 15-4 thumping at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Eugene (2-3) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning off of Docs’ starter Dallas McGill, and the Challengers added runs in all but one inning after that. The game was called after six innings due to time restrictions.
“Every team that’s going to be on our schedule would love nothing more than to beat us, so they’re going to play one of their better games when they play us,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We’re going to have to match the tempo and the energy and be consistent from pitch one, and we weren’t that today.”
Cole Wilkinson went 4-for-5 for the Challengers to pace an offense that collected 14 hits. Wilkinson finished with a double, triple and five RBIs.
McGill didn’t get out of the first inning. The lefty from Reedsport faced 12 batters and allowed nine runs on six hits, while walking two and beaning one. McGill dropped to 0-2 on the year in two starts.
The Docs’ defense didn’t help McGill, committing two of their four errors in the first inning. Dr. Stewart’s dropped to 3-2 overall on the season.
“When we play with a different tempo, a different mindset, a different competitiveness, we’re 3-0,” Robbins said. He pointed to the similarities between the loss to Eugene and an early loss to the team from Lake Oswego and said it’s concerning to see his team play like that.
“We got to put a stop to it,” the coach said. “The kids need to start to understand the expectations of the program and what it means to put on the Dr. Stewart’s uniform and they will. We had a great meeting after the game. We are in no means in any sort of panic mode right now.”
Roseburg scratched back with two runs in the bottom of the first on a throwing error and a double by Jett Black. The momentum was short-lived as Eugene starter Cam Parks shut out the Docs over the next three innings.
Parks went the distance for the win. He allowed 10 hits and only two earned runs.
Griffin Lavigne led the Docs’ offense, going 2-for-3 in only his second start of the year. He drove in Dr. Stewart’s last run of the game in the sixth.
The Docs will continue the Tyree Oil Father’s Day Summer Kickoff Tournament on Friday with a contest against the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Follow Dr. Stewart’s baseball on 1490 KSKR-AM or watch online at 541radio.com.
In other action during the first day of the tournament: Medford defeated Grants Pass 5-4 and Willamette Valley beat Grants Pass 14-3. The final game of the day between Corvallis and Salem finished after the newspaper deadline.
The Tyree Oil Father’s Day Summer Kickoff Tournament runs through Sunday at Legion Field. Friday’s games start with Dallas versus Medford at 11 a.m.
Eugene 911 103 — 15 14 3
Roseburg 200 011 — 4 10 4
Parks and Jones, Lugo (5); McGill, Meisner (1), Burke (5) and Lavigne. WP — Parks. LP — McGill (0-2). 2B — Wilkinson (E), Bracy 2 (E), Black (DS). 3B — Wilkinson (E).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.