Over 70 kids showed up at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field for a chance to learn from the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s coaches and players at the Docs Youth Camp Thursday and Friday.
From 5-years-old to early teens, ball players from around the Umpqua Basin gathered to work on the fundamentals of the game. Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said they put the youngsters through the same types of drills as the big guys.
“We’re giving them everything we give the Dr. Stewart’s guys,” Robbins explained. “I think baseball is so much about fundamentals and what a perfect age to get those fundamentals instilled.”
The Docs Camp has been a long-time summer installation for young baseball players in Douglas County. Robbins remembers coming to the camp when he was a kid and even teaching some of his current coaching staff when they were kids at the camp.
“I just think it’s so important to give back and to have these kids out here on Legion Field, you start to ignite that little spark in them. Maybe someday there’ll be a group of these guys playing for us,” Robbins said.
The turnout for the two-day camp was a little larger than in recent years, according to Robbins. He added that it’s exciting to see a little bit of buzz in the community about Dr. Stewart’s baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.