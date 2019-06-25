GRANTS PASS — Dr. Stewart’s defeated Grants Pass 10-7 in the first game of a Class AAA American Legion baseball Area 4 doubleheader on Tuesday night.
The Docs (11-6, 5-3 Area 4) were outhit 13-5 in the contest, but capitalized on nine walks by three Grants Pass pitchers and three Nuggets errors.
Spencer Six went 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs for Dr. Stewart’s, which scored six runs in the top of the third. Drake Borschowa doubled and knocked in three runs. Caden Johnson and Doran Gillespie each scored a pair of runs, and Jace Stoffal had two RBIs.
Payton Calabro was 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Nuggets (7-9, 5-3).
Cade Meisner got the decision for the Docs, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs over four innings. Cody Johnson, the third Dr. Stewart’s pitcher, threw a scoreless seventh and picked up the save.
Dr. Stewart’s lost Game 2 12-2 in five innings. Details were not available by deadline.
The Docs split Monday’s doubleheader with Grants Pass (see Page B2 for story). They are off until Friday when they will host Salem in a nonleague doubleheader at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Dr. Stewart’s faces Area 4 rival Klamath Falls on Saturday in a nonleague contest at Legion Field.
First Game
Roseburg 006 202 0 — 10 5 3
G. Pass 020 221 0 — 7 13 3
Meisner, Anderson (5), Co. Johnson (7) and Six; Lacey, Memmott (3), Bastendorf (5) and Gilliland. WP — Meisner. LP — Lacey. Sv — Co. Johnson. 2B — Borschowa (R), Bellum (GP), Calabro (GP). 3B — Calabro (GP).
