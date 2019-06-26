GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team was on the road at Reinhart Volunteer Park Tuesday to face the Grants Pass Nuggets on a second consecutive night.
The Docs (11-6, 5-3 Area 4) edged Grants Pass 10-7 in the opener, but lost the nightcap 12-2 in five innings and missed out on an opportunity to draw closer to first place in the league standings.
The Docs scored six runs in the third inning of Game 1 to take a 6-2 advantage. Grants Pass (7-9, 5-3) kept the game close, but was unable to pull off the comeback.
Drake Borschowa drove in three runs to lead the Docs’ offense. Cody Johnson and Jace Stoffal each added two RBIs.
Grants Pass put together a big inning of its own in the bottom of the first in Game 2. The Nuggets scored seven runs off of Docs starter Garrett Zeimet and rolled to a 10-run rule victory.
The Nuggets sent 11 hitters to the plate and recorded four hits and three walks. A Dr. Stewart’s fielding error helped keep the inning going for Grants Pass.
Dr. Stewart’s had only four hits against the G.P. pitching staff. Jett Black went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in the loss.
The Docs are now one-game behind first place Willamette Valley. Roseburg is in a virtual three-way tie with Eugene and Grants Pass. Eugene has played two fewer games than the Docs and the Nuggets.
Dr. Stewart’s will host the Hayesville Hammers in a nonleague doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field. Game 1 begins at 6 p.m.
First Game
Roseburg;006;202;0;—;10;5;3
G. Pass;020;221;0;—;7;13;3
Meisner, Anderson (5), Co. Johnson (7) and Six; Lacey, Memmott (3), Bastendorf (5) and Gilliland. WP — Meisner (2-0). LP — Lacey. Sv — Co. Johnson (2). 2B — Borschowa (R), Bellum (GP), Calabro (GP). 3B — Calabro (GP).
Second Game
Roseburg;010;01;—;2;4;1
G. Pass;714;0x;—;12;11;1
Zeimet, Borschowa (3) and Six; Bellum, Tobin (4) and Gilliland. WP — Bellum. LP — Zeimet (0-1). 2B — Rund (GP), Lacey (GP).
