After more than two months of waiting to get back on the field, the Roseburg Docs baseball team boasts a 4-0 record through its first weekend of games. An impressive start, but with plenty of room for growth.
“To open up our first weekend, with the big downtime, and throw three shutouts and be sitting at 4-0, you know, there’s some good things that this team does have, but still we set the bar pretty high for them with the legacy and the history of this program,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
The Docs capped the undefeated start with a 1-0 win over North Medford on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The victory meant the Docs were the only team to go undefeated throughout the round robin Father’s Day Tournament, hosted by Roseburg.
Jett Black gave the Docs a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out single that plated Doran Gillespie. That was all the offense the Docs would muster out of eight hits against the Mavericks, but it was all the Docs’ pitching staff would need.
Drake Borschowa, Ever Lamm and Jacob Luther combined for a three-hit shutout, as the Roseburg pitching staff proved to be deep and formidable over the weekend.
Borschowa went two innings in his first start of the season. He was shaky with his command, but got the needed results as he works back from a minor injury. The Riddle High graduate got the win and allowed just one hit, while striking out four and walking two.
Lamm, a member of the class of 2022 at South Umpqua, made his debut for the Docs and didn’t appear to be overwhelmed by the moment.
“I was feeling pretty calm. I was believing in my stuff today. My arm was feeling good and everything was going smooth,” said Lamm, after pitching four innings of relief.
He allowed just two hits with a strikeout and a walk as he kept the Docs ahead in a tight ball game.
“My gosh, he just pitched phenomenal,” Robbins said. “He commanded his pitches very well and had a demeanor on the mound that we really like. We saw something in him from day one… He just competes. He’s got a really good arm. He’s got a bright future in this program and a bright future down the road as well. He’s kind of a quiet kid, but when he gets on the mound he’s an animal.”
Luther closed out the game to earn his first save of the season.
The Docs will have three days of practice before getting back to competition. Up next is the first road trip of the season. Roseburg will take part in the Coach K Invitational, hosted by the Medford Mustangs.
The round robin tournament begins on Thursday, but the Docs don’t play their first game until 4 p.m. Friday against the host Mustangs. Roseburg will also face the Eugene Challengers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Timber Elite at 4 p.m. Saturday and the Grants Pass Nuggets at 4 p.m. Sunday.
All of the games will be played at Harry & David Field in Medford. Roseburg radio station The Score 92.3 FM and 1490 AM will broadcast coverage of the games and stream video at 541radio.com.
N. Medford 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Docs 100 000 x — 1 8 3
Schmidt, Borragine (4) and Robbins. Borschowa, Lamm (3), Luther (7) and Guastaferro, Six (5). WP — Borschowa (1-0). LP — Schmidt. S — Luther (1).
