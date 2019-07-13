Dr. Stewart’s survived a shaky finish in the second game and pulled off a sweep against the Lewis-Clark Twins from Lewiston, Idaho, in a nonleague American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Jace Stoffal tossed a complete game two-hitter in the opener to guide the Docs (20-16) to an 8-0 win. In Game 2, the Twins (21-17) rallied for four runs in the seventh inning but fell short in their comeback attempt as the Docs hung on to win 8-6.
The Docs have won three straight games and the team’s focused on avoiding complacency as they enter the final week of the regular season.
“The win streak is because we’re playing different, 100%,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “I’ve said this from day one, development will create opportunities for the scoreboard to be on the good side.”
Stoffal only allowed a hit in the first inning and another in the fifth as he blanked the Twins for his second shutout victory of the season. The senior-to-be at Roseburg High School fanned nine batters and walked two.
Sam Guastaferro put the Docs on the board with a two-out single in the second inning. He added his second RBI with a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the third inning, where the Docs blew open the game.
Dr. Stewart’s sent 10 hitters to the plate against L-C starter Dylan Mader in the third frame. The Docs only managed two hits, but two hit batters, two walks and a dropped third strike helped them score six runs and take a 7-0 lead.
Caden Johnson and Jacob Luther also had two RBIs each for the Docs.
Drake Borschowa took the mound in the nightcap and allowed only one unearned run on three hits through the first five innings. The Riddle senior-to-be exited the game with eight strikeouts and only one walk, but hit two batters.
Payton Hope took over in the sixth with the Docs up 8-1. The Twins pushed across a run on a two-out single by Mason Daniel, but still trailed by six heading to the seventh.
Things got dicey for the Docs in the seventh. A couple of errors erased what could have been the first two outs. The Twins capitalized on Dr. Stewart’s miscues by scoring two runs on a walk and back-to-back singles.
A flyball out to left field got the Docs one out away from ending the game, but Daniel hit a double to centerfield that drove in two more and got the Twins within 8-6 and put the tying run at second.
Hope managed to close the door with a flyout to center field and preserve the victory.
“We were pretty complacent,” Robbins said about Game 2. “That’s one thing our guys often do is play to the level of their competition and you’re just not going to get away with that against Medford and K-Falls.”
Doran Gillespie drove in three runs for the Docs and Jett Black added two RBIs. Daniel drove in three for the Twins and Dawson Bonfield also plated two.
Beaverton Post 124 will visit Legion Field for a nonleague game on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
First Game
Lewiston 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Roseburg 016 100 x — 8 7 0
Mader, Barajas (4) and Turcott; Stoffal and Guasteferro. WP — Stoffal (3-2). LP — Mader (1-5). 2B — Gillespie (R).
Second Game
Lewiston 100 001 4 — 6 9 0
Roseburg 102 500 x — 8 8 5
Hart, Daniel (5) and Kolb; Borschowa, Hope (6) and Guastaferro. WP — Borschowa (4-2). LP — Hart (2-4). 2B — Bonfield (L), Daniel (L), Gillespie (R).
