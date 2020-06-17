In this neck of the woods, amateur baseball’s back.
The Docs summer team is a couple of days away from opening its 2020 independent season.
They’ll host a Father’s Day Tournament this weekend at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, starting with the Eugene Challengers at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.
All but two players on the Docs’ 19-player roster lost their entire spring high school seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning this will be their first game action on the new turf field. Jacob Luther and Payton Hope got 10 games in with Umpqua Community College before the virus shut down their season.
Warning: Here come the boys of summer.
“It’s great to be outside with the boys and being able to work on our craft, work on things that we all love,” catcher Spencer Six, a Roseburg High School graduate, said. “We’re totally looking forward to playing Friday and see what we’ve been able to put together in the past couple of weeks.”
“Very anxious,” pitcher/infielder Jace Stoffal, a former RHS standout, said. “It feels great. After our (spring) season got canceled, that sucked pretty bad. But now that we’re all back here doing what we love and working together, it feels really good.”
Added Hope, a Sutherlin graduate: “Getting back out there is what I wanted to do. There’s no better feeling, especially getting back into summer ball with the Docs.”
The Docs also face the Athletics at 3 p.m. Friday, meet Klamath Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday and take on North Medford at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s incredible — like I’m back in Little League again,” Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins, who also guides the Umpqua Riverhawks during the spring, said. “It’s been awesome. I know our kids, coaches and commissioners are so excited to be a part of this, to be out here moving around on this beautiful facility.
“To get baseball back and get people out of their houses, these kids need to be outside running around. They’re anxious to play and their attitudes are phenomenal, which we hoped would happen. They really have an appreciation for being able to play a sport ... it’s definitely a huge privilege to do this and they’re taking it day by day.”
The emphasis will be on developing the team for playing at the next level and for next summer, when Legion ball returns. Dr. Stewart’s is scheduled to host the 2021 state Legion tournament.
“The big thing for us with our staff is creating a culture — a Dr. Stewart’s baseball culture — and developing these kids,” Robbins said. “We’ve got a big group that’s going on to fall ball (at colleges) in four months and we’ve got to get those guys prepared. We want to get all the (high school) kids ready for next year.”
The Docs have 11 returning players from last year’s Legion squad. Robbins said outfielder/pitcher KC Pettibone, an Umpqua Valley Christian grad who played on the AAA club in 2019, will miss the season with an injury.
“I think we have a really solid group,” Six said. “Lots of parts and pieces that are very valuable and everybody has something to offer. Everybody has a role to play, it’s great.
“Obviously we’d just like to have a very successful hitting season as a group. All of us want to thrive as hitters against live pitching, after all the time we’ve had off (due to the virus). And just clean up our defense and being sharp. All of us have that goal of being the best player we want to be.”
The Docs will be playing to win, but the win-loss record is not the priority this summer.
“We have talented players everywhere and all get along very well,” Stoffal said. “Everyone on our pitching staff can throw. We’re a very competitive group and I think we’re going to do a lot of winning.”
“We’ve got young guys, but older guys who will help teach and lead the way,” Hope said. “I like our pitching staff, we like to compete and stay in the zone. Nothing too overpowering, but I think our defense will help us out.”
Robbins said 250 fans will be allowed into the stadium for games and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The concessions stand won’t be open, so fans can bring their own food and beverages. No sunflower seeds, please.
Fans will be able to enter through the West gate (near Stewart Parkway) and exit on the South side.
“We’ve got signs posted around the stadium,” Robbins said. “As far as a social distancing stadium, you can’t beat Champion Car Wash Field. You can spread out.”
Docs games will be broadcast on Roseburg-based sports talk radio station, The Score, 1490 AM and 92.3 FM, with Joey Keeran calling the action. The station will also provide video streams of the contests on 541radio.com.
