The summer baseball season was back for a little more than two weeks, but it all came screeching to a halt over the holiday weekend at the Docs’ Fourth of July tournament in Roseburg.
The tournament was cut a day short after four teams withdrew from competition due to coronavirus-related issues and concerns. The Docs weren’t one of the teams with a COVID-19 related issue, but the local Legion commission has chosen to pause the season out of an abundance of caution.
Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said on Saturday he understands the need for a break.
"We're going to have a shutdown here," Robbins said. "Kind of see what's going to happen with case loads and what's kind of going on in the state right now. Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our kids, our community, our fans and everybody involved in this process."
Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field will be closed for the foreseeable future and the Docs coaching staff will monitor players to keep track of any coronavirus symptoms that might come up. The team won't practice for at least the next week, but Robbins is committed to resuming play this summer as long as it's safe to do so.
"100%," Robbins said.
"I had a meeting with the players. Obviously they need to discuss it with their families, but in the meeting they were 100% on board for whatever we may happen to put together for them. There are some areas that are still going forward with the baseball piece. So we'll just watch it and be safe about it, but we're all on board."
The suspension of play at Bill Gray Legion Stadium has also put the Douglas County high school summer league on hiatus indefinitely. Eight teams are participating and four games scheduled for Monday were canceled.
Meanwhile, a number of players from the Abby's Newberg baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Portland television station Monday.
Abby's withdrew from the Fourth of July tournament following its Thursday game against the Springfield Timbers Elite. The Grants Pass Nuggets also pulled out of the tournament after two players on the Grants Pass high school summer team (which wasn't playing in the tourney) tested positive for the virus.
Saturday, the two Springfield Timbers teams withdrew from the tourney due to coronavirus issues.
The Newberg superintendent confirmed Monday to KOIN news that, so far, eight players on Newberg team tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, only one person was reported to have symptoms.
On Friday, school officials were notified that a student-athlete was taken to the hospital with a high temperature and tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students and adults were tested. The superintendent reported that as of 3 p.m. Monday the case count was up to eight, according to KOIN.
