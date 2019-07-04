CORVALLIS — Austin Anderson threw six quality innings and the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s collected 13 hits en route to a 10-3 win over the Portland Eastside Cutters in their first game at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament in Corvallis on Thursday.
Anderson allowed just three runs on seven hits and struck out five to earn his first win of the season. A recent call-up from the Class A Pepsi Bottlecaps, Anderson was making his first start for the Docs.
“Boy, he performed at a high level. He threw a lot of strikes and just competed,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “He’s going to start seeing more innings down the back stretch and he earned those innings today. And boy he showed his teammates that he can compete on the mound.”
The Docs (16-9; 6-6 Area 4) backed up Anderson with good defense (zero errors) and plenty of offense. Caden Johnson, Doran Gillespie, Drake Borschowa and Jett Black all had multiple hits in the game. Black went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the way.
Eastside (2-20; 0-11 Area 2) starter Andrew Caron struggled with his accuracy through two innings. He gave up four runs on four hits while walking four.
“When you got a guy throwing a lot of balls, it’s hard to get a good rhythm as a hitter,” Robbins said. The Docs were able to stay disciplined at the plate, drawing six walks total and striking out just twice.
The Cutters took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Mason Smith. He drove in Michael Bennett, who had reached base on a double.
The lead was short lived as the Docs scored twice in the bottom of the first on a two-out single by Cody Johnson. Dr. Stewart’s scored in six of the seven innings. The exception was the fifth.
Up next, the Docs will face the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen at 7 p.m. Friday.
Portland 100 002 0 — 3 7 2
Roseburg 221 203 x — 10 13 0
Caron, Schuver (3) and Porter; Anderson, Zeimet (7) and Six. WP — Anderson (1-0). LP — Caron. 2B — Phillips (P), Bennett (P). 3B — Black (R).
