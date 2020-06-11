The list is a long one. Music on The Half Shell. Movies in the Park. The Douglas County Fair.
Many of the summer staples we all enjoy have been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Docs baseball will avoid a lost summer with a slate of about 40 games starting with a home tournament June 19.
Head coach Jeremiah Robbins has remained steadfast in his goal to have some form of baseball this summer, whether it was under the American Legion banner or a makeshift, independent schedule.
Robbins has had to go with the latter situation after the Legion national organization withdrew its sponsorship of baseball this summer. He was working on a schedule and making plans with the hopes that health restrictions would relax enough for a season to take place.
When Oregon moved into Phase 2 of the reopening process, the Docs got the green light to move forward with putting together a team. Tryouts were held last week and Robbins announced a 20-man roster this week. He said he’ll focus on developing the team for playing at the next level and for next summer when Legion ball returns.
“We’re going to have so much practice time. I’m so excited about that, to develop this team,” said Robbins. He added that the Docs have been awarded the state tournament in 2021 and he’s “preparing for that, every step of the way, as we’re going through this current season.”
The Docs will have 12 returning players from last season’s Legion squad, along with a host of young up-and-coming talent from area high schools.
“We’re excited,” Robbins said. “I like the group. They’re athletic and they want to be here and that’s the biggest piece for us.”
Jonathan Stone, Jacob Luther and Payton Hope will be the lone 2019 graduates on the roster this year. Stone, a Roseburg High graduate, spent last school year at George Fox University, but was unable to play during the short spring season due to injury. Luther, from Umpqua Valley Christian, and Hope, out of Sutherlin, both began their college careers playing for Robbins at Umpqua Community College.
All three are playing their third and final season for the Docs.
There’s also a very experienced group of returning players from the class of 2020. From Roseburg High School are Jett Black, Doran Gillespie, Spencer Six, Austin Anderson, Luke Van Norman and Jace Stoffal.
Returning from around Douglas County are Riddle’s Drake Borschowa and KC Pettibone from Umpqua Valley Christian. Sam Guastaferro was a late season call-up for the Docs last year and will be a senior next year at UVC.
Making the roster for the first time this year are Logan Klopfenstein and Dawson Gillespie from Roseburg, Kade Johnson and Ever Lamm from South Umpqua, Evan Buechley and CJ Gale from UVC, Brett Narkiewicz from Glide and Ryan Knight from Marshfield.
Robbins is still finalizing the season schedule, but admits there’s a good chance it will change throughout the summer. The Docs will open the season June 19 with one of three tournaments hosted at the newly renovated Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
In the season-opening Father’s Day Tournament, the Docs will host the Medford Mustangs, Eugene Challengers, Klamath Falls Falcons, the Ole Athletics out of Eugene and Northwest Diamond Sports, an All-Star team from Tualatin.
The Docs begin the season against Medford and the Athletics on the first day of the tournament.
Roseburg will also host a Fourth of July tournament and an end of the season tournament featuring every Area 4 team from Eugene, Medford, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
The Docs will have limited travel this summer as the team takes precautions to protect against COVID-19. Their longest road trip will be to Bend and the Docs will not travel north of Eugene for a contest.
Robbins and the rest of his staff will also make sure the team is following all guidelines and restrictions in place by the state and local governments.
The program hopes to be able to host a limited number of fans at Champion Field, but details are still in the works. Docs games will continue to be broadcast on Roseburg-based sports talk radio station, The Score 92.3 FM and 1490 AM. The station will also provide video streams of the games on 541radio.com.
