MEDFORD — The end of a busy stretch of baseball finally caught up with Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s in the nightcap of an Area 4 doubleheader at Jim McAbee Field at North Medford High School on Tuesday.
Playing in their eighth game in six days, the Docs suffered their first Area 4 loss with a 12-5 defeat to the Medford Mustangs.
“Not many of these kids have played eight games in six days,” Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “In fact, I don’t know the last time I coached eight games in six days. We just kind of hit the wall in that second game.”
Dr. Stewart’s (8-4, 3-1 Area 4) took a 1-0 lead over Medford in the top of the second, but the Mustangs took the lead for good with four runs in the third off of starter Dallas McGill.
Robbins said the coaching staff will look to bring up players from the Class-A Pepsi Bottlecaps or Dr. Randol's Crowns to help fill out the roster.
Medford (6-7, 2-2) recorded 11 hits against the Docs to get its first win against Roseburg in three tries this season.
The Docs started the doubleheader with Medford by winning a back-and-forth affair 10-9. Dr. Stewart’s notched 15 hits against four Mustangs pitchers and Drake Borschowa and Cody Johnson held off Medford down the stretch to pick up the win and save, respectively.
The win in Game 1 gave the Docs a season-best four-game winning streak. Roseburg swept Klamath Falls in a league doubleheader on Monday. Even though the winning streak came to an end, coach Robbins was very pleased with his team’s start to league play.
“Very, very proud of them,” Robbins said. “It’s always tough going down to K-Falls and Medford and to do that in back-to-back days and come out of it 3-1. We’ll take that every day.”
Doran Gillespie continued to slug the ball well in Medford, following his two home runs in Klamath Falls. Gillespie had a double and a triple with two RBIs in the opener of the twin bill.
Jonathan Stone went 4-for-8 (.500) in the doubleheader with Medford, striking two doubles and driving in three runs.
The Docs sit in second place in the Area 4 standings, just behind Willamette Valley (6-2, 2-0). The Titans started league play with a sweep of Eugene on Tuesday in Springfield.
Dr. Stewart’s now gets a well deserved break before getting back to competition against Humboldt, California, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field.
“They’ve earned every bit of a day off,” Robbins said. He added that so have the coaches.
Prior to playing against Humboldt, the Docs will host a two-day youth camp on Thursday and Friday. Young baseball players get the chance to go through drills and get coaching from the Docs players and coaches. The camp runs 9 a.m. to noon on both days.
NOTES: Coach Jeremiah Robbins announced Thursday that Griffin Lavigne and Dallas McGill have chosen to leave the team. The Docs have now had three players leave the program this summer. Zach Holland chose to pursue javelin at OIT over continuing with baseball.
Lavigne and McGill, both from Reedsport High School, were playing with the Docs for the first time. Lavigne played in five games this summer and was hitting .235 with a double, two RBI and seven strikeouts. McGill had made three starts and pitched seven innings. He was 0-3 with a 19.00 ERA.
First Game
Roseburg;143;010;1;— 10;15;1
Medford;053;000;1;—;9;11;2
Hope, Borschowa (3), Cody Johnson (7) and Six; Dylan Marsh, Shields (3), Serean (6), Buchanan (7) and Passey. WP — Borschowa (1-1). LP — Shields. Sv. — Cody Johnson (1). 2B — Ca. Johnson (R), Stoffal (R), Gillespie (R), Stone (R), Ankeny (M), Sandoval (M), Thompson (M). 3B — Gillespie (R), Buchanan (M).
Second Game
Roseburg;010;040;0;—;5;7;1
Medford;004;350;x;—;12;11;1
McGill, Pettibone (3), Zeimet (5) and Six; Thompson and Passey. WP — Thompson. LP — McGill (0-3). 2B — Zeimet (R), Stone (R), Passey (M), Sandoval (M). 3B — Buchanan (M), Da. Marsh (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.