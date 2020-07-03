The Roseburg Docs baseball team took a pair of losses on Friday in the Fourth of July tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Springfield Timbers Elite scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning and defeated the Docs 9-5 in the late game.
Humboldt, California, stroked 16 hits and downed Roseburg 9-3 in the afternoon contest.
The Docs (5-7), who are 1-3 in the tournament, face the Springfield Timbers A club at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Roseburg couldn’t capitalize on its scoring opportunities against Springfield, leaving 14 runners on base.
An RBI single by the Docs’ Doran Gillespie with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the contest at 4-4 and sent the game into extra innings.
The international tiebreaker rule was used in the eighth, with both teams starting a baserunner at second base.
Springfield collected three hits off Roseburg reliever Jacob Luther in the inning. Nolan Crist scored CJ Franklin on a groundout with no outs to give the Timbers a 5-4 advantage.
Ty Johnson delivered the big blow for Springfield, hitting a three-run double to right-center to make it a four-run game. Isaac Voelker-Morris capped the inning with an RBI single.
The Docs only managed one run in the frame, getting an RBI triple to left-center from Jett Black.
Crist was the winning pitcher, relieving Thomas Touchette in the sixth inning. The Docs loaded the bases in that inning, but only came away with one run as Crist struck out three of the last four batters.
Johnson finished with two hits and four RBIs and Voelker-Morris had two hits for Springfield.
Luther, who took the loss, relieved Payton Hope in the sixth. Hope gave up two hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings, fanning nine and walking three.
Black knocked in two runs for the Docs, scoring Gillespie with a sacrifice fly in the first. Brett Narkiewicz added two hits.
In the early game, Humboldt finished with 12 hits and eight runs off Roseburg starter Austin Anderson. The Eagles led 8-0 before the Docs got on the scoreboard.
Gillespie and Jace Stoffal each went 2-for-3 for Roseburg. Zac Anderson and Parker Rodgers both had three hits for Humboldt.
In other Friday games: the Eugene Challengers defeated the Lumberjacks 7-0; Humboldt whipped Ole’s Athletics 9-0; and the Springfield Timbers A beat Medford 7-5.
The tourney runs through Sunday.
First Game
Humboldt 014 030 1 — 9 16 0
Docs 000 030 0 — 3 5 1
Van Meter, Saso (5) and Ayala; Anderson, Dom (5) and Six. WP — Van Meter. LP — Anderson. 2B — Ayala (H), Morris (H), Joyner (H), Anderson (H). 3B — Gans (H).
Second Game
Springfield 010 003 05 — 9 6 4
Docs 110 001 11 — 5 7 3
Touchette, Crist (6) and Reeves; Hope, Luther (6) and Guastaferro, Six (7). WP — Crist. LP — Luther. 2B — Johnson (S). 3B — Black (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.