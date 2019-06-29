Timely hitting and timely pitching led to a doubleheader sweep for Dr. Stewart's on Friday night.
The Docs defeated the Hayesville Hammers of Salem 6-5 in the opener and then held on for a 4-3 victory in the nightcap of the nonleague American Legion twin bill at Legion Memorial Field.
The Docs (13-6) blew a 3-0 lead in the first game, and trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. But Jace Stoffal led off with a single and Drake Borschowa was hit by a pitch. After Jacob Luther moved up the runners with a sacrifice bunt, Caden Johnson followed with a two-run single to right field for a dramatic walk-off victory.
It was the third hit of the game for Johnson. He also got the decision on the mound, pitching a scoreless seventh.
In the second game, the Docs got all four of their runs in the second inning on six hits. After Jonathan Stone led off with a single, Jett Black followed with another single. Then Cody Johnson knocked in the first run with another single.
That was followed by an RBI single from Borschowa. Jacob Luther squeezed in the third run and Caden Johnson drove in the final run with another single to make it 4-0.
The Hammers responded with three in the top of the third off Docs starter Payton Hope, but that was all they would get. Cade Meisner took over in the fourth and threw three scoreless innings, before getting in trouble in the seventh. Cody Johnson came on to record the final two outs on strikeouts and get the save.
The Hammers (9-12) are an independent club team that plays against the college summer teams around the Northwest. The team is made up of mostly college players from Chemeketa Community College and Corban University, but they were short-handed Friday night with only nine players making the trip to Roseburg.
First Game
Hayesville;004;010;0;—;5;7;1
Roseburg;120;010;2;—;6;10;0
Hostetler, Fergus (6) and Huey-Woods; Stone, Stoffal (5), Co. Johnson (7) and Six. WP — Johnson. LP — Fergus. 2B — Ca. Johnson (R), Stone (R).
Second Game
Hayesville;003;000;0;—;3;7;0
Roseburg;040;000;x;—;4;10;0
Alarcon and Huey-Woods; Hope, Meisner (4), Co. Johnson (7) and Six. WP — Meisner. LP — Alarcon, 2B — Fergus (H). 3B — Co. Johnson (R).
