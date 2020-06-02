The crack of the bat and the pop of the leather were welcome sounds at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Monday as invite-only tryouts began for Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s.
“I’m excited to get back out here and play some of those games we missed (this spring),” Docs returning middle infielder Jacob Luther, an Umpqua Community College player, said.
The Docs won’t be playing under the guidance of the American Legion national organization this year, but coach Jeremiah Robbins is determined to give Douglas County high school standouts the chance to get on the field in 2020.
“We have a strong belief that this is something that these kids need in their lives and it’s going to help them down the road,” Robbins said. “Our motto here and what we’re doing, we’re building human beings and if you miss out on that, I think it sets you behind. We’re excited about it. I think it's going to be something that’s very fun for these kids this summer.”
Robbins says this season will be strictly for developmental purposes, with no state tournament or other championships on the line.
He has a list of about 32 players that will work out for a spot on the 20-man roster. The list has been broken down into position groups and players are scheduled for one hour sessions each day this week.
The groups are limited to seven or eight players and Robbins says the team is taking all necessary precautions to protect player safety. Coaches have gone from checking digital readouts on radar guns to monitoring the numbers on a digital thermometer.
Players answer screening questions as they enter the stadium, equipment is sanitized between uses and players are keeping their distance from each other.
“It’s just something we have to do,” said Luke Van Norman, a graduating senior at Roseburg High School. “For us to be able to be out on this field we have to go through all of that, so it’s better than nothing.”
Robbins hopes to move towards larger team practices once the county reaches Phase 2 of Gov. Brown's reopening process. Friday, June 5 is the earliest date that Douglas County could move into Phase 2, per the state’s guidelines.
The Docs will need at least two weeks of practice before beginning competition, according to Robbins.
“Right now, we need this practice time,” Robbins said. “Watching the kids (Monday), they’re pretty rough.”
Robbins has been in contact with coaches from around the state, working on a schedule of 25-30 games. Fellow Southern Oregon Area 4 Legion programs in Medford, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls and Eugene have confirmed to Robbins their intent to field teams this summer.
Robbins says the best case scenario would have the Docs beginning a makeshift season around June 26 with a tournament hosted at Champion Car Wash Field. He hopes to have a published schedule available for release in the coming weeks.
Aside from the Dr. Stewart’s team, Robbins has also been in contact with coaches from around the county in hopes of creating a league for local high school teams to compete against each other this summer. Coaches from Roseburg, South Umpqua, Douglas, Sutherlin, Glide, Oakland, Umpqua Valley Christian, North Douglas and Yoncalla have all expressed interest.
Details on the league are still being finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.