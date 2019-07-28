The Dr. Randol's Crowns won their elimination game in the Class 1A American Legion baseball state tournament on Sunday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field, defeating the Stayton Bandits 7-2.
Ever Lamm pitched a gem for Dr. Randol's (13-11), throwing six innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out six batters.
The Crowns' first three batters of the game scored in the bottom of the first inning and they never relinquished their lead.
Tanner Marlin walked to lead off and stole second. Kade Johnson was hit by a pitch and No. 3 hitter Brett Narkiewicz walked to load the bases. CJ Gale delivered a deep hit to right and got to second before being thrown out by the catcher as he turned and looked to third.
The damage was done, however, as Lamm held Stayton's bats in check.
The Randol's went on to add runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Stayton got both of its runs in the top of the sixth inning before Lamm finished his outing.
Troy Jones and Dawson Gillespie pitched the seventh to close out the game for the Crowns.
Dr. Randol's will face the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends at 4 p.m. on Monday in another elimination game.
In other Sunday games, North Coos shut out La Grande 8-0 and Alpenrose Dairy of Portland blanked North Medford 6-0.
Stayton;000;002;0;—;2;6;5
Randol's;301;012;—;7;5;1
Voltin, Campbell (4) and Alley; Lamm, Jones (7), Gillespie (7) and Dill. WP — Lamm. LP — Voltin.
