EUGENE — Roseburg Dr. Randol's concluded the Grant Smith Wood Bat Tournament on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the Grants Pass Nuggets at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Dr. Randol's (3-4), a Class A American Legion team, was playing against AAA teams in the tournament.
Grants Pass scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the Crowns.
Kade Johnson went 2-for-3 for Dr. Randol's. Rylan Watkins and Caleb Alexander combined on a five-hitter in the loss. Watkins allowed two hits and one earned run in four innings, striking out five and walking four.
G. Pass;001;030;0;—;4;5;1
Randol's;010;000;0;—;1;5;3
Campbell, Tobin (3) and Dinkel, Gilliland (5); Watkins, Alexander (5) and Dill. WP — Tobin. LP — Alexander. 2B — Gilliland 2 (GP).
