EUGENE — The Roseburg Dr. Randol’s American Legion baseball team dropped three games in the Grant Smith Wood Bat Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Dr. Randol’s (3-3) lost 9-1 to Willamette Valley on Friday, then fell 6-2 to Robinson Construction and 7-2 to the Vancouver Cardinals Saturday.
Tanner Lierman singled and knocked in a run for the Crowns against Willamette Valley, and Ever Lamm doubled. DJ Stedman, Walker Wonham and Isaiah Burke all stroked two hits for the Titans.
Dr. Randol’s was limited to four hits versus Robinson Construction. Troy Jones and Lierman hit singles and scored runs, and CJ Gale knocked in a run.
Dawson Gillespie and Seth Christian had the only hits for Dr. Randol’s against Vancouver, and Gale and Jones scored runs.
Friday’s Game
W. Valley 320 010 3 — 9 10 1
Randol’s 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Boettcher, Patterson (5), Sayles (6) and Brown; Marlin, Christian (6) and Guastaferro. WP — Boettcher. LP — Marlin. 2B — Boettcher (WV), Lamm (DR). 3B — Stedman (WV).
Saturday’s Games
Randol’s 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Robinson 113 100 x — 6 10 3
Gillespie, Stevenson (3), Short (5) and Dunnavant, Dill (6); Munson and Rickman. WP — Munson. LP — Gillespie. 2B — Munger (RC), Rickman (RC).
Randol’s 020 000 0 — 2 2 4
Vancouver 132 010 x — 7 3 2
Lamm, Melton (3), Lierman (6) and Guastaferro; Miller, Vernon (7) and Buhrmester, Howard (4). WP — Miller. LP — Lamm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.