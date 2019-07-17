COOS BAY — Roseburg Dr. Randol's secured a berth in the Class A state American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-1 victory over South Coos in the first game of an Area 4 North doubleheader on Tuesday.
South Coos scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and won the nightcap, 4-3.
Rylan Watkins pitched a complete game for the Crowns (9-8, 8-4 North) in the first game, only giving up a first inning run. He struck out four and walked four. CJ Gale stroked a pair of doubles for Dr. Randol's.
Ever Lamm had an RBI single and Caleb Alexander contributed a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of the second game.
The Crowns, who have clinched second in league, travel to Central Point for a single nonleague game Thursday.
First Game
Randol's;313;000;0;—;7;6;0
S. Coos;100;000;0;—;1;4;2
Watkins and Dunnavant; Crane and Waterman. WP — Watkins. LP — Crane. 2B — Gale 2 (DR), Knight (SC).
Second Game
Randol's;001;020;0;—;3;5;4
S. Coos;100;001;2;—;4;4;1
Alexander, Lamm (7) and Dill; James, Knight (4), Freitag (7) and Waterman. WP — Freitag. LP — Lamm.
