Two local American Legion Class A baseball teams, the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol’s, faced off in a nonleague contest Wednesday night as both teams made their season debut at Legion Field.
The Dr. Randol’s Crowns won 10-9, holding off a come-from-behind attempt from Pepsi in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Crowns catcher Sam Guastaferro was thrilled to earn a season-opening win over the Bottlecaps, a team that generally causes Dr. Randol’s fits.
“It’s great to get a win (and) even better to beat Pepsi. I know we’ve struggled with them in the past and this feels really good,” Guastaferro said.
Tanner Marlin pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief to get the pitching victory.
Seth Christian struck out Austin Anderson with two runners on base for the final out to earn the save.
First-year Crowns coach Eric Savage was excited to get a win in his first game in charge over the rival Bottlecaps.
“Our guys battled back all night. We did a good job on the defensive side and didn’t cost ourselves the game in the field,” Savage said. “There are some things, such as our effort, that we can control and need to improve. But overall I’m pleased.”
Left-hander Logan Klopfenstein pitched four innings as the starting pitcher for the Bottlecaps. He only allowed two runs through the first three frames before the Crowns broke through in the fourth with a three-run inning.
Grant Berry came on in relief for Pepsi in the seventh inning in a 7-7 ballgame with a chance to hold the game for the Bottlecaps. The Crowns scored three runs off of Berry as he was unable to hold off Dr. Randol’s bats.
Ever Lamm got the start on the mound for the Crowns and went three innings, allowing four runs, two earned. Dawson Gillespie relieved in the fourth and was replaced by Rylan Watkins, and then Tanner Marlin took the mound.
Dr. Randol’s will visit Grants Pass Sunday in a nonleague doubleheader. Pepsi visits North Medford on June 19.
Randol’s; 013 021 3 — 10 11 3
Pepsi; 020 311 2 — 9 9 3
Lamm, Gillespie (4), Watkins (5), Marlin (6), Christian (7); Klopfenstein, Wayman (5), Takashi (6), Berry (7). WP — Marlin. LP — Berry. Sv — Christian.
