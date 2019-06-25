CJ Gale’s RBI single with two outs capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and Dr. Randol’s pulled out an 11-10 win over Grants Pass in the first game of a Class A American Legion baseball Area 4 North doubleheader on Tuesday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The Crowns (5-4, 4-0 North) completed the sweep with a 9-5 victory in the second game.
Gale, who’ll be a senior at Umpqua Valley Christian this fall, went 3-for-4 with a double in the opener. Troy Jones and Dawson Gillespie were both 2-for-3.
Gale also swung a hot bat in the nightcap, going 3-for-3 with two runs. Brett Narkiewicz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Tanner Lierman had two hits in three at-bats.
Dr. Randol’s will play the Pepsi Bottlecaps in a league doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m.
