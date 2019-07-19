CENTRAL POINT — Roseburg Dr. Randol’s scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning and went on to hand Central Point a 13-7 nonleague loss on Thursday in a Class A American Legion baseball game at Anhorn Field.
Kade Johnson, Brett Narkiewicz, Ever Lamm and Dawson Gillespie all had three hits for the Crowns (10-8, 8-4 Area 4 North). Tryson Melton pitched the win.
Dr. Randol’s will meet Roseburg Pepsi in a league doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Dr. Randols 210 200 161 — 13 16 3
C. Point 330 001 000 — 7 3 3
Stevenson, Withers, Short, Jones, Melton, Lamm and Dunnavant, Dill; Eldred and Lewellyn. WP — Melton. LP — Eldred. 2B — Narkiewicz 2 (DR), Gillespie (DR), Alexander (DR), Lamm (DR).
