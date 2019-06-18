GRANTS PASS — Roseburg Dr. Randol's opened Class A Area 4 North American Legion baseball play Sunday with a pair of victories over Grants Pass.
The Crowns won 10-5 and 4-3 to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
Ever Lamm notched the decision in the opener for Dr. Randol's, pitching four strong innings. Brett Narkiewicz went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Tanner Lierman reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with two runs.
In Game 2, Rylan Watkins went four innings and picked up the decision. Dawson Gillespie was 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and one run. Braxton Dill doubled and scored a run.
The Crowns are scheduled to play in the Grant Smith Wood Bat Tournament this weekend at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene. Dr. Randol's will play Willamette Valley at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
First Game
Dr. Randol's;105;201;1;—;10;na;na
G. Pass;200;000;3;—;5;na;na
WP — Lamm. LP — Johnson. HR — Narkiewicz (DR).
Second Game
Dr. Randol's;031;000;0;—;4;na;na
G. Pass;000;030;0;—;3;na;na
WP — Watkins. LP — Elzy. 2B — Dill (DR).
