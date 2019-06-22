Dr. Stewart’s scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and handed Humboldt, California, a 12-2 loss in a nonleague American Legion baseball game on Saturday night at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The contest was scheduled for nine innings, but ended early due to the 10-run rule.
Jonathan Stone’s three-run double with two outs in the eighth closed out the game. Luke Van Norman contributed a two-run single and Doran Gillespie knocked in a run with an infield single in the inning.
The Docs (9-4) took a 4-0 lead in the second, getting a two-run double from Cade Meisner and an RBI single from Caden Johnson.
Borschowa, Jacob Luther and Stone all had two hits in the contest.
Hunter Davis doubled and singled for the Eagles, who swept a doubleheader in Medford Friday.
Stone picked up the decision, allowing one hit and one run in five innings of work. Borschowa pitched the last three innings.
Dr. Stewart’s will return to Area 4 play on Monday, hosting Grants Pass in a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. Those two clubs will meet in a twin bill Tuesday in Grants Pass.
Humboldt 010 000 01 — 2 4 3
Roseburg 041 001 06 — 12 12 0
Sears, Gomes (6) and Davis; Stone, Borschowa (6) and Six. WP — Stone. LP — Sears. 2B — Davis (H), Stone 2 (R), Meisner (R), Borschowa (R).
