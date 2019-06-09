Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s bounced back from a sluggish day at the plate on Saturday with a hit-fest against the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen Sunday.
The Docs recorded a season-high 16 hits on the way to a 13-7 nonleague victory at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Every starter for Roseburg (2-1) finished with at least one hi led by Jett Black, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Five other players finished with two hits.
The Docs started the scoring with three runs in the third. Doran Gillespie drove in Roseburg’s first run with a two-out single. It was the first of three RBIs on the day for Gillespie.
Corvallis (1-2) rallied back to tie the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Docs answered and regained the lead with four runs in the home half of the fourth.
Dr. Stewart’s added three runs in the fifth and three more in the eighth.
The Marketmen scored two runs in the seventh and eighth to get back within three runs, but reliever Noah Burke shut the door on a comeback. The right-hander out of Douglas High allowed just two hits and no runs over the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his first save of the season.
Jace Stoffal got his second win of the season for the Docs. He tossed six innings and allowed four hits and three runs. The Roseburg High senior-to-be struck out a season-high 11 batters and walked just three.
Dr. Stewart’s will host the Medford Mustangs in a nonleague contest on Tuesday at Legion Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Corvallis;000;300;220;—;7;13;4
Docs;003;430;03;x;—;13;16;1
Greenblatt, Hall (6) and Stearns, VanDelinder; Stoffal, Borschowa (7), Burke (8) and Six. WP — Stoffal (2-0). LP — Greenblatt. Sv — Burke, 1. 2B — Hartsell (C), Stearns (C), Krummel (C) 2, Johnson (DS), Six (DS), Gillespie (DS), Stone (DS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.